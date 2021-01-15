Ahead of mega vaccine launch a quick look at the dos and don’ts

PM Modi to launch vaccination drive in India, likely to meet with beneficiaries

New Delhi, Jan 15: Ahead of the mega roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the Centre has shared a list of dos and don'ts with the State Governments.

The comprehensive fact sheet has been sent out for both the Covishield and Covaxin. The document containing the dos and don'ts lists out various measures to be taking as the vaccination programme begins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January, 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. This will be the world's largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari.

Here is a quick look at what the document says:

Vaccination allowed only for those above age of 18

Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the vaccine

Interchangeability of vaccine is not permitted i.e, the second dose of the vaccine should also be of the same vaccine manufacturer as the first

The second does of vaccine should be administered at a gap of 28 days from the first