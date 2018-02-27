Ahead of meeting, Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash writes to Kejriwal for safety

Almost a week after the allegations of assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary by MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash are about to meet in the Delhi Secretariat along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

However, ahead of the crucial meeting the Chief Secretary has written to the CM asking him to assure that there would be no physical or verbal assault on the bureaucrats.

He wrote, "Since finalising dates of the Budget Session and passing of the Budget are important for functioning of the Government, I, along with my concerned colleague officers, will be attending the said meeting, However, this is based on the assumption that the CM will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers,"

According to sources, the meeting will be on the upcoming Delhi Budget, due to be presented on February end. The meeting has been called on the behest of the Chief Minister who said that bureaucrats are not cooperating with the elected government of Delhi.

"Officers not attending meetings for last 3 days. Governance suffering. I m v concerned. LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally. Council of ministers assured him all cooperation. All of us need to work together for the betterment of Delhi." Kerjiwal tweeted.

Relationship between Delhi Government and bureaucrats turned sour after the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted in the presence of the Chief Minister at CM residence by two of the AAP MLAs. Which the AAP refuted and claimed that AAP ministers were instead attacked at the Secretariat.

Post this incident the Delhi Government is considering live streaming of meetings between Government officials and bureaucrats.

OneIndia News

