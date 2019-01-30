  • search
    Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Pakistan incited violence in India will increase: US intel report

    New Delhi, Jan 30: There would be a spike in terror attacks by Pakistan and communal violence ahead of the Parliamentary elections, a US intelligence report has warned.

    The latest edition of the worldwide threat assessment report has said that the challenges facing South Asian states will grow in 2019 because of Afghanistan's presidential election in mid-July and the Taliban's large scale attacks, Pakistan's recalcitrance in dealing with terrorist groups, and Indian elections that risk communal violence.

    The report was tables in the US Congress on Tuesday by Director of US intelligence Daniel Coats. He also deposed before the senate intelligence committee.

    On India, the report warned of an increase in the possibility of communal violence if the BJP stresses Hindu nationalist themes. It went on to say that the ruling party's policies in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have deepened communal tensions in some BJP-governed states.

    It also said that Hindu nationalist state leaders may view a Hindu nationalist campaign as signal to incite low level violence to animate their supporters. The report warned that an increase in communal clashes "could alienate Indian Muslims and allow Islamist terrorist groups in India to expand their influence".

    "Pakistan's recalcitrance", that militant groups supported by Islamabad "will continue to take advantage of their safe haven" there to "plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests," the report also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 5:56 [IST]
