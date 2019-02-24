PM-KISAN scheme launched: 'Why make farmers bear brunt of politics', asks Modi

Gorakhpur, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday noon where he launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, announced by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal during the vote-on-account Budget session on February 1, 2019.
"We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh. We are proud of the PM for having been honoured with Seoul Peace Prize," said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“Congress along with other parties in Opposition alliance remember the farmers of the country on when polls are near,” said PM Modi.
“You might belong to Opposition, but why involve farmers in politics, why harm them, they belong to the country,” said PM Narendra Modi alleging that Opposition parties in other states are deceiving farmers by spreading rumours.
The first installment has been transferred in the bank accounts of one crore and one lakh farmers. Money will also be transferred to more farmers in a course of few weeks,” said PM Modi.
“Earlier governments made schemes for farmers only on paper, they never implemented any such scheme. However, our NDA government is commited to to provide the farmers with all the facilities so that by 2020 his income doubles,” said PM Narendra Modi at launch of PM-KISAN.
Warn those state govts who are looking to play politics with PM Kisan Yojna, if you indulge in this then curse of farmers will destroy your politics.I appeal to farmers, don't be misled by anyone
PM Narendra Modi chanted ‘Jai jawan, jai kisan,’ after launching KISAN income scheme from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launches Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a cash-transfer scheme, in Gorakhpur. UP CM Yogi Adityanath present pic.twitter.com/igE1A1PuMZ
The launch of the scheme demonstrated two things, Modi said - NDA's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making, being launched on February 24 after having announced it on February 1.
While rival parties are working for the upliftment of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that welfare and dignity of the farmers will be his top priority. In his five-year tenure he has launched several scheme's," said Union agriculture minister, Radha Mohan Singh.
