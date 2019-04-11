  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Google tells people ‘How to Vote’ with informative Doodle

    By
    |

    New Delhi, April 11: Today, April 11, marks the date of first phase of voting for the Indian General Elections 2019, also known as Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

    Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Google tells people ‘How to Vote’ with informative Doodle

    The 2019 Indian general election, is scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

    The internet search giant Google has put up a doodle with an inked finger and contains description of "how to vote."

    Phase 1 voting is on April 11 and it comprises of 91 seats. On this day, twenty states and union territories will vote in the first phase.

    The states that are going to vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Phase 1 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep.

    Hours before first phase voting, CEC reaches out to voters, appeals to come in huge numbers

    When you click on the doodle, Google gives a piece of information on 'how to vote'

    Here are the pointers:

    • First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
    • Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
    • You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
    • Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
    • Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
    • You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
    • For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/
    • Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

    The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May, and on the same day, the results will be declared.

    More GOOGLE DOODLE News

    Read more about:

    google doodle lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue