Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Google tells people ‘How to Vote’ with informative Doodle

New Delhi, April 11: Today, April 11, marks the date of first phase of voting for the Indian General Elections 2019, also known as Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The 2019 Indian general election, is scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

The internet search giant Google has put up a doodle with an inked finger and contains description of "how to vote."

Phase 1 voting is on April 11 and it comprises of 91 seats. On this day, twenty states and union territories will vote in the first phase.

The states that are going to vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Phase 1 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep.

When you click on the doodle, Google gives a piece of information on 'how to vote'

Here are the pointers:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May, and on the same day, the results will be declared.