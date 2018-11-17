  • search

Ahead of J&K panchayat polls, Hizbul kills civilian in most brutal fashion

    Jammu, Nov 17: Even as the state of Jammu and Kashmir votes in the panchayat elections starting today, the Hizbul Mujahideen has released a horrific video showing the brutal killing of a teenager.

    The police said that the terrorists forcibly abdicated the civilian from Pulwama in South Kashmir and later killed him. The deceased has been identified as Nadeem Mansoor. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

    The Hizbul Mujahideen later released two separate videos in which terrorists are seen shooting at Nadeem from point blank range. In the other video, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo is seen explaining the killing, He said that Nadeem was an informer.

    Police sources say that this incident could also be aimed at creating fear ahead of the elections. The Hizbul Mujahideen and Hurriyat have called for a boycott of the elections. The Hizbul Mujahideen in particular has warned of dire consequences if the people go out and vote.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 10:54 [IST]
