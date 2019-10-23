  • search
    Ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls, mad rush among Cong, JMM MLAs to join BJP

    New Delhi, Oct 23: In a blow to the opposition ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls, six Jharkhand MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly polls later this year.

    Former Congress president Sukhdeo Bhagat, Congress MLA Manoj Yadav, JMM's Kunal Sarangi, JP Patela and Bhawnathpur MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi joined the ruling party ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls 2019.

    Chief minister Raghubar Das said leaders from other parties are joing the BJP inspired by the politics of development and nationalism.

    "All these people have joined the BJP to give a stable government in the interest of society and the state. They believe in the BJPs ideology, which is a happy message to the state, as the people of the country and the state have rejected dynastic politics," Das said.

    The Congress had nine MLAs. The party will be reduced to seven after two MLAs make their way to join the BJP while the JMM will also be left with 16 MLAs.

    Elections to the state Assembly are likely in November-December.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
