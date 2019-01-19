Ahead of Jan 26, three terror modules busted, two came close to striking

New Delhi, Jan 19: The intelligence agencies have had a busy couple of months. At least three terror plots have been busted ahead of Republic Day. Intelligence Bureau officials tells OneIndia that out of the three plots, two came very close to being executed.

The first one was a plot in Punjab. The intelligence detected movement of terrorists of the Khalistan movement and also those from Jammu and Kashmir coming together to carry out a big attack in Punjab and New Delhi.

A plan had been hatched by Zakir Musa, who entered Punjab in disguise. He was planning on carrying out a strike along with the Khalistan terrorists in Ludhiana and Delhi. He came to Punjab disguised as a Sikh and was in touch with several persons part of the local module.

A high alert was declared in Punjab, following which there was a major crackdown on the modules. IB officials say that the threat has not passed, but has been neutralised to a great extent.

The ISIS inspired module:

In December, the National Investigation Agency acting on the basis of several inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau raided modules of Harkat-ul-Harb in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Over 10 persons were arrested with several arms and ammunition. The NIA said that they were planning on carrying out a series of strikes ahead of Republic Day and also the general elections.

During the raids, the NIA found literature relating to the Islamic State and said that the module was inspired by the international terrorist group. However further investigations have shown that the module boss was being handled from Pakistan. This lent credence to the fact that the Intelligence Bureau has always maintained that the ISI has been setting up modules in the name of the ISIS in India.

Investigations also revealed the main intention was to disrupt the elections and embarrass the security agencies. An NIA official also said that the module was ready to launch a major strike ahead of January 26 and would have gone through with the plan had it not been busted in the nick of time.

Dawood is back:

The latest plot to be busted was one that was hatched by the D-syndicate. Three sharpshooters including an Afghan national identified as Wali Raja were arrested by the sleuths of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.

It was learnt during investigation that the team of sharpshooters had been sent to India by Rasool Party, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. This module was being tracked by the IB since December and it was learnt that they were planning on carrying out a series of killings ahead of Republic Day.

Party, it may be recalled was one of the conspirators in the murder of former Gujarat home minister, Haren Pandya. Party is a key player and was instrumental in transporting several youth from Gujarat and Hyderabad to a terror module in Bangladesh.