    Ahead of I-Day, security stepped up at all airports; visitor entries banned from Aug 10-20

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 08: With Independence Day just over a week away and in the wake of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir being nullified, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has stepped up high security at all airports and airstrips in the country in view of the threat alerts received by security agencies.

    "In view of the continuous threat to the civil aviation sector received from central security agencies, it is necessary to enhance the existing security measures being taken at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads flying schools, aviation training institutes," the advisory reads.

    [Independence Day: Bengaluru airport on high alert, flyers told to report early]

    The airport safety watchdog also said various airports that no visitor passes will be issued from 10 August to 20 August.

    It also instructed airports to enhance access control at their facilities by erecting more barriers, tightening the screening of passengers and enhanced security arrangements at parking facilities in addition to monitoring for drones around airports.

    The move coincides with the rising tensions in Jammu & Kashmir after the government issued orders rendering redundant Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Earlier last week, the Kempegowda International Airport for Bengaluru city was put under a high-security alert ahead of Independence Day.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has made changes in aerial routes for all airlines specifically for Lahore region & increased the minimum limit of flights' altitude. Foreign aircraft will not be permitted to fly below 46,000-feet altitude in Lahore region.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
