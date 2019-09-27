  • search
    Ahead of Dussehra 2019 celebrations, Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru

    Mysuru, Sep 27: The city of Mysuru has a long tradition of celebrating the Dasara festival with grandeur and pomp to mark the festival. The Dasara festival in Mysuru had in the year 2010 completed 400th anniversary.

    Ahead of Dussehra 2019 celebrations, Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru

    Meanwhile, the Karnataka police has imposed Section 144 (prohibition on gathering of more than 4 people) in Mysuru, ahead of Dussehra.

    Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, starting with Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami.

    Mysuru Dasara is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, which falls in the months of September and October.

    The significance of the festival of Dasara is celebrating the victory of good over evil. According to the Hindu legends, it is the day when Goddess Chamundeshwari (Durga) killed the demon Mahishasura.

    The Mysuru tradition celebrates the warriors and the state fighting for the good during this festival, ritually worshipping and displaying the state sword, weapons, elephants, horses along with Hindu Devi goddess in her warrior form (predominantly) as well as the Vishnu avatar Rama. The ceremonies and a major procession is traditionally presided by the king of Mysuru.

    Meanwhile, following a huge demand the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special trains and buses to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.

    At the same time, the KSRTC will operate additional buses for the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat Club Class (multi-axle) services to help people visiting Mysuru during the auspicious Dasara season.

    When is Durga Puja 2019?

    Durga Puja or Durgostav, one of the most awaited festivals especially by Bengalis is round the corner. The festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is festival which marks the win of good over the evil.

    Months in advance the preparations for Durga Puja begins. Durga Puja coincides with Sharad Navratri.

    This year Mahalaya (homecoming of Goddess) falls on September 28, but the festive of Durga Puja begins on October 3rd, that is Panchami and ends on October 8th on Vijaya Dashmi.

