Ahead of Durga puja, DDMA issues guidelines for holding large events

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 11: The DDMA on Sunday issued fresh set of guidelines for holding congregations and gatherings, with strict adherence to laid down COVID-19 safety protocols, ahead of the Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in the city.

In an order, Delhi Chief Secretary and Chairman of DDMA''s state executive committee Vijay Dev said all event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from concerned district magistrates for organising the events besides obtaining permission from all other authorities as per applicable laws and rules.

It may be noted that the restriction on gatherings and large congregations imposed by DDMA order on September 30, stands withdrawn only to the extent of allowing gatherings and congregations for celebration of upcoming festivals till October 31 only, said the order.

"Each such permission (which is applied to District Magistrate concerned) shall be jointly granted by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned on the basis of joint inspection report of area Executive Magistrate, area SHO and Licensing Inspector of Municipal Corporation concerned which shall clearly certify that the festival/celebration site is suitable for the conduct of the event and meets all the stipulations laid down in this order and the standard operating procedure," the order said.

The concerned district magistrate and deputy commissioners of police will appoint an officer of suitable seniority as nodal officer for each site and venue of Ramleela, Puja Pandal etc, said the order.

Capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of the area and social distancing norms laid down in the Ministry of Home Affairs order issued on September 30.

In closed space, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, it said, adding that in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

The seating capacity for each such site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP, said the order.

Event organisers will ensure separate entry and exit at each event site , ground or venue which will be strictly regulated and only people with face mask will be allowed, it added.