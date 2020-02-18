  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, Gujarat govt reschedules Budget session

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 18: In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced rescheduling of the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, which will now commence from February 26.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per the earlier schedule, the session was supposed to begin on February 24--the day when Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad.

    The Budget 2020-21 will be tabled on February 26 by Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

    The House will now meet for the total 22 days between February 26 and March 31, he said.

    Indo-US trade deal only after elections in America

    Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, who was part of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), said the business of the two curtailed days will be accommodated in the total 25 sittings.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 22:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X