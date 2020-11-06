Ahead of Diwali, Karnataka government bans on smoke-emitting firecrackers

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Nov 06: After several states, such as Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana decided to ban the sale of crackers during the upcoming Diwali, the Karnataka government also put a ban on the sale of smoke-emitting firecrackers across the state.

"We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali..the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said due to COVID and related reasons use of firecrackers are being banned this time. Several states including Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi have already decided to ban firecrackers.

Accoridng to the Health Minister, firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected with the novel coronavirus and even to those who haven't. "Hence, smoke-emitting firecrackers may be banned across the state," pointed out a senior ministry official.

However, a final decision on this will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a couple of days. Sources said during the meetings, the experts explained to Health Minister K Sudhakar that smoke from crackers will pose a serious challenge.

"Since COVID-19 affects the lungs the most, even those who have recovered from the virus will be vulnerable as their immunity and respiratory system will still be fragile. Bursting of smoke-emitting crackers can be dangerous," the committee members have felt.

Earlier, K Sudhakar was convinced about the need to ban the sale of firecrackers, but a decision will be taken after consultations with the Chief Minister.

"A meeting with the CM has been scheduled and a decision will be taken soon," a Health Ministry official explained.

Meanwhile, the medical fraternity has appealed to the State government to ensure a smoke-free Diwali, especially in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Doctors fear that festival shopping rush, dip in temperatures due to the onset of winter, coupled with increase in air pollution due to bursting of crackers may pose serious health challenges for those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection and those with respiratory problems.