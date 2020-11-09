Sky gazers set to witness Blue Moon today: All you need to know

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi air quality remains in severe category

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 09: The national capital's air quality index (AQI) remained in the "severe" category for the fifth consecutive day on Monday morning.

The AQI on Monday at 6am was 459, which was higher than the previous day's 24-hour average of 416. The air quality has been deteriorating with increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, in Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 484, Ashok Vihar 451, Bawana 483, Mathura Road 453, Dwarka 476, Dilshad Garden 470, ITO 468, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) 460, Sirifort 437, all falling under the 'severe' category. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road recorded the air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 364.

Several other cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, including Agra, Bulandshahr, Bhiwani and Bahadurgarh, also had 'severe' category air pollution, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

A thick blanket of fog also shrouded the national capital on Monday morning. The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30am was 10 degrees Celsius (C).

Meanwhile, National Green Tribunal (NGT) pronounced a total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi NCR from midnight today till 30th November ahead of the Hindu festival Deepawali.

The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas eve as may be specified by the State, the NGT statement said.