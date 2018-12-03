  • search

Ahead of Dec 10 opposition meet, BSP keeps all guessing

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 3: In a bid to cut into the vote share of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition is pinning its hopes on a BSP-SP-RLD tie up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Ahead of Dec 10 opposition meet, BSP keeps all guessing

    In this context, the opposition has scheduled a crucial meeting on December 10, but the BSP has kept everyone guessing. The Samajwadi Party has however confirmed its presence for the meeting, but the BSP is yet to follow suit.

    Also Read | 2019 Lok Sabha polls : AAP adopts constituency-wise strategy to take on BJP in Delhi

    The Congress which would be leading this meeting is yet to get a confirmation from BSP supremo, Mayawati. The party is still not clear if the meeting would be attended by Mayawati herself or by her deputy Satish Chandra Misra.

    The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 10 at 3.30 pm at Parliament House Annexe. The BSP is however expected to take its time in making a decision. It would not want to be part of any meeting until a seat sharing arrangement in UP is reached. The party which put up a dismal performance in both the assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections wants a fair share of the seats, before it makes any commitment.

    Also Read | 'I will not retire from politics,' says Sushma Swaraj

    The meeting will be attended by Dravida Munnetra Kazagham's M K Stalin, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu, NCP's Sharad Pawar, JD (S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The chairperson of the UPA, Sonia Gandhi too would attend the meeting.

    Read more about:

    2019 lok sabha elections bsp rld sp congress mayawati

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 6:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue