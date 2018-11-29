Ahead of crucial SC hearing in CBI case, Verma to inspect files of Asthana case

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Delhi High Court has allowed CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect in the CVC's office the case file relating to FIR against the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Justice Najmi Waziri also extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana, who has sought quashing of the FIR against him in a bribery case.

The court permitted Verma to inspect the case file, stated to be in the custody of Central Vigilance Commission, on Thursday at 4.30pm in the CVC's office where CBI's Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar will be present at the time of inspection.

The case files and documents have been sent to the CVC for scrutiny following the Supreme Court's order directing the vigilance body to inquire against Verma.

The high court's order came after the counsel for Verma and Sharma orally submitted that they be allowed to inspect the file to "refresh" their memories as there are allegations of mala fide against them in Asthana's petition.

Sharma has been asked to go to CVC's office to inspect the case record on Friday.

During the hearing, the court allowed the plea of Sharma's counsel that he be allowed to placed in a sealed cover certain incriminating material to maintain the sanctity of the institution.

Advocate M.A. Niyazi, representing Sharma, said the documents are not personal and they are also with the CBI but he just wanted to point out the sensitive material which should be looked into by the court and the agency. The court directed that the documents given by Mr Sharma be kept in sealed cover till further orders.

Senior advocates Amrendra Sharan and Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Asthana and CBI Deputy SP Devender Kumar respectively, said Sharma should give the material to the CBI and if reliance is placed on the documents given by him in the court, they should also be allowed to go through the material.

The court also granted a week's time to Verma to file his response to the petitions of Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of FIR against them. Advocate Rahul Sharma, appearing for Verma, said there are allegations of mala fide against him in Mr Asthana's petition and he needs to rebut the averments but did not have access to the case file.

CBI's counsel Rajdipa Behura said the case file was not in the possession of the agency and they were with the CVC.