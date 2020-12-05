Ahead of crucial farm law talks, Shah, Singh Tomar meet PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi ahead of the fifth round of dialogue with the protesting farmers.

Tomar, who is the Agriculture Minister told reporters that the meeting will start at 2 pm and added that he is hoping for a positive conclusion. "A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2.00 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation," Tomar said.

Farmers' protest: Farm leaders, govt all set to hold 5th round of talks today

Farmer leader Rampal Jat, president of Kisan Mahapanchayat said that if the talks are inconclusive, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar.

"Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that minimum support price will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar," he also said.