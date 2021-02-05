Ahead of Chakka Jam, farmer unions say they will not enter Delhi

PM Modi’s brother vows to fight for justice of his supporter

New Delhi, Feb 05: The farmer unions protesting against the farm laws announced that no protester will enter Delhi during the three hour nationwide highway blockade to be held tomorrow.

The announcement was made to avoid a repeat of the clashes that took place on Republic Day. Farmer unions have got support from farmers in Haryana and Punjab for the chakka jam, which is scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm.

On Thursday National Security Advisor met with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah amidst the farmer protests and the propaganda by few foreign personalities.

Delhi's police commissioner, S N Srivastava was also at the meeting with the Home Minister along with the NSA.

Shah also with Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The meeting takes place in the wake of the chakka jam call by the farmers on February 6.