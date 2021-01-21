YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Budget session, BJP leaders meet at Singh’s residence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: In order to discuss the strategy for Parliaments, the leaders of the BJP met at Union Minister, Rajnath Singh's residence.

    The party is gearing up to face the Opposition, which is looking to corner the government on the farm laws, China and the leaked WhatsApp messages of Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

    Ahead of Budget session, BJP leaders meet at Singh’s residence

    The Opposition's demands and the government's legislative plans for the session are expected to be discussed at an all-party meeting, which is customary before any Parliament session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the all-party meeting on January 30.

    Budget session of Parliament: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Jan 30

    Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar, Prahlad Joshi and Thawar Chand Gehlot were among the others who attended the meeting at Singh's residence.

    In Parliament, the Congress will take up the Goswami matter. The party has accused the Modi government of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded a probe to find out how such sensitive information had been leaked.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X