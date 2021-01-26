YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 26: The protesting farmers broke a police barricade at the Singhu border.

    This incident took place just hours before the tractor parade that the farmers would take out in protest against the farm laws.

    Ahead of big tractor parade farmers break barricade at Singhu border

    Security is tight across Delhi in view of Republic Day and also the tractor parade.

    Republic Day 2021: 25,00 farmers to hold tractor rally in Bengaluru

    Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting against the Centre''s new agri laws at various Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year and on Republic Day, they will take out tractor parades that will pass through the national capital.

    The police said that 1,000 constables, 500 head constables, 300 sub-inspectors, 50 inspectors, 12 circle officers, 400 traffic constables, 14 traffic sub-inspectors, five traffic inspectors, a company of the RAF, six companies of the PAC have been deployed in Ghaziabad district in view of the rally.

    Intelligence units have also been pressed into service to keep extra vigil on anti-social elements who may join the rally to create nuisance, they said.

