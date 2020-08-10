Ahead of big take over UNSC, India adds might to diplomatic network

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: India is readying for the big take over as the non-permanent member of the Security Council in January 2021.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will personally review India's stint at the UNSC every month. Meanwhile India has appointed an additional deputy permanent representative and a counsellor to hand matters relating to the UNSC. R Ravindran, and IFS officer posted as joint secretary (Central and West Asia) will join at the rank of DPR at the Indian Permanent Mission to the UN at New York. Pratik Mathur, IFS and the deputy secretary (PMO) will join as counsellor, sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

Future of India-China ties depends on reaching 'some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar

T S Tirumurti is the head of the mission, while Nagaraj Naidu is the DPR. Ravindran and Mathur will join the mission on September 15.

In June India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

China jails critic: Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media mogul, jailed | Oneindia News

"Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted. India will sit in the most powerful UN organ, for two years beginning on January 1, along with the five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.