    Ahead of big day, Chandrababu Naidu meets Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

    Bengaluru, May 21: Continuing his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha results, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, his son and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

    Chandrababu Naidu meets Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.
    The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister discussed the post election result scenario and weigh all options in case of a hung Parliament even though various exit polls have forecast the return of Narendra Modi government.

    Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders, to discuss the issue.

    On Saturday, he held talks with opposition leaders, including Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

