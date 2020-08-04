Ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, section 144 imposed in Mangaluru from Aug 4 to 6

YouTube
    Mangaluru, Aug 04: In order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, during bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.

    "Due to 'Bhoomi puja' for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit," Commissioner office press release read.

    The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.

    The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, as told by the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee its construction.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 0:17 [IST]
