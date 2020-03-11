  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of an imminent trust vote in MP, why Congress faces a tough task

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Jyotiraditya Scindia has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. This now paves the way for some very interesting developments in Madhya Pradesh, where scores of Congress MLAs have resigned from the party.

    In the 230 member house, two seats are vacant, which means in the current scenario, the half way mark is 115. Now that equation changes if the resignations of the 22 rebels are accepted.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    In case the resignations are accepted the house strength falls to 206, which means the majority mark stands at 104. The BJP would have 107 and the Congress 97 in such a scenario. Even if the SP and BSP with 1 and 2 MLAs respectively support the Congress, the party would fall well short of the majority mark.

    Scindia after joining the BJP said that the Congress is not what it used to be. I have worked for my state and nation through the Congress, but it has not been the same anymore. There is widespread corruption, sand mafia and farmer distress in Madhya Pradesh he said.

    New leadership is not given chance in Congress, says Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining BJP

    He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP president, J P Nadda as they took him into the family and gave them a position.

    Meanwhile 95 legislators of the Congress reached Jaipur. They were welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister, J P Nadda at the party's headquarters.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia bjp madhya pradesh politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X