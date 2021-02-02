Ahead of Aero-India, US underscores importance of defence partnership with India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: At the Aero India this year, the B-1 Lancer one of the premier aircraft of the United States will be part of the aerial demonstration. This is for the first time that a B-1 has participated in the Aero India, Don Heflin, Chargé D' Affaires at U.S. Embassy New Delhi said at a news conference today.

The presence of the US is the clear indication of the partnership, he also said. The US is a reliable defence partner of India and India plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific Region. This promotes the prosperity and security of all countries, he also said.

Heflin, further said that the Indo-US ties have expanded and both nations are building greater cooperation in defence. These activities are deepening the military relations between the two countries, he further added.

The US has significantly expanded the range and depth of its defence cooperation with India and this is a progression that reflects deepening strategic convergence on a range of issues over many years and across several administrations, Heflin said.

Kelli L Seybold, deputy under secretary of the US Air Force for International Affairs said that the presence of the US at the Aero India underscores strategic importance and value we place on growing defence partnership between the two countries. Our relationship is built on common interest and on a common vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, she also said.

Seybold also said that the US has enhanced the depth of relations with India. We are deepening ties through defence platforms and exercises. We are widening the scope of our defence agreements, she further said.

Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, Commander, Alaskan Command, United States Northern Command said that the strength of the relationship between India and US has only grown. We have been thriving despite the effects of COVID-19. We have been able to launch new initiatives, he further said, while adding that the relations with India is one of the most important ones the US has.

"I am pleased to head this year's U.S. delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening U.S.-India defense cooperation, in line with India's status as a Major Defense Partner," Heflin had earlier said.

U.S. participation in Aero India 2021 provides both U.S. industry and the U.S. military services the opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defense cooperation with India. Our two militaries work together to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Public and private participation by the United States in Aero India 2021 demonstrates the importance the United States places on its strategic partnership with India, he also said.