Ahead of Diwali, Petrol and diesel prices come down: Check rates here

    New Delhi, Nov 2: Fuel prices continued to witness a downfall on Friday, providing much-needed relief to consumers from the relentless rate hikes in recent months.

    Petrol saw a decrease of 0.19 paisa in Delhi while, its price fell by 0.18 paisa in Mumbai. On the other hand, diesel price are down by 0.14 paisa in both the cities.

    State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

    Fuel prices have been steadily declining for over 13 days now as oil companies factored in softening of international rates.

    The fuel prices had been earlier witnessing a relentless hike since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

    Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He further urged the state governments to reduce the same amount from their end.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 9:03 [IST]
