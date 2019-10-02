Ahead Block Development Council polls, restrictions lifted on several J&K leaders

New Delhi, Oct 02: The government has set into motion the process to release political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. The restriction on the movement of several leaders have been lifted as the administration gears up for the Block Development Council polls.

Several leaders were told that restriction on their movements outside their homes have been eased. The leaders included, National Panthers Party leader Harshdev Singh, senior Congress leader, Vakar Rasoon and provincial president Devender Singh Rana. The others leaders on whom restrictions were lifted included Surjit Singh Salathia and Javed Rana.

The polls are scheduled for October 24 and will be held on a party wise basis. It may be recalled that the panchayat polls held earlier was not a party wise basis. However no decision has been taken on leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. In the case of Farooq Abdullah, it may be recalled that he had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In August the government had tried to reach to several leaders. The Union Home Ministry following a high-level meeting had directed the J&K administration to finalise the names of those politicians to be released. The idea was to create a political dialogue.

Officials are also speaking with both Mehbooba and Abdullah in a bid to create political dialogue. Both leaders have been under house arrest since August 4, a day before the decision on Article 370 was announced. However, the officials are treading with caution on this move.

They want the two leaders to come out and spread the right message to the people. However, there is also a risk that the two could fan sentiments and worsen the situation