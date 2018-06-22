AgustaWestland scam: Italy refuses to extradite middleman Carlo Gerosa

Italy on Friday refused to extradite European middleman Carlo Valentino Gerosa to India in connection with the UPA-era Rs 3,727 crore VVIP chopper scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in November submitted the request for extradition of middleman Carlo Valentino Gerosa to the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).

According to CBI, Gerosa can provide important clues in connection with the scam. He is said to be an important link in Rs. 3,727 crores VVIP chopper scam.

The CBI sources also said that they are hoping Italy will extradite Gerosa to India so that probe can be carried forward.

Gerosa was arrested by the Italian agencies in October first week on the basis of an Interpol red corner notice.

CBI sources said that Gerosa can provide important clues about his immediate associates - Guido Haschke, UK-based middleman Christian Michel and the complete money trail since he maintained 'the account of bribery'.

The CBI has listed several payments received in several companies owned by these middlemen over a period of time.

