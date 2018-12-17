  • search
    AgustaWestland scam: Delhi court issues notice to ED over Rajeev Saxena's bail plea

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and an accused in a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal. The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 24.

    Saxena, the director of two Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, had earlier moved a the Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

    Saxena had filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

    Former IAF chief SP Tyagi, brothers granted bail by Delhi Court

    The court has already issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena in the case.

    On 1 January 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks to the tune of Rs423 crore paid by the firm for securing the deal.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
