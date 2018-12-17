AgustaWestland scam: Delhi court issues notice to ED over Rajeev Saxena's bail plea

New Delhi, Dec 17: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and an accused in a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal. The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 24.

Saxena, the director of two Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, had earlier moved a the Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

Saxena had filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

The court has already issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena in the case.

On 1 January 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks to the tune of Rs423 crore paid by the firm for securing the deal.