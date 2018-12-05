AgustaWestland: How ’Fix it guy’ Michel managed the Indian media at Rs 330 crore

New Delhi, Dec 5: The alleged fix it guy in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, James Christian Michel has finally been extradited to India. He was brought down to India after losing an appeal in a Dubai court where he had challenged the extradition request by India.

Michel was alleged paid a sum of Rs 330 by AgustaWestland to manage various aspects which also included managing the media in India. Michel's main job was to give feedback on the media activities relating to the deal to AgustaWestland. His meetings with some media persons are under our scanner.

Also Read | AgustaWestland: Middleman Christian Michel extradited to India, lands in Delhi

Michel was a middleman hired by AgustaWestland. His main job was to keep an eye on the media in India and report the narrative regarding the deal to AgustaWestland.

He is an important player in this case, a CBI official tells OneIndia. We have some evidence on him which includes the reports he sent out and also the meetings he held with some people in the media, officials also add.

An amount of Rs 330 crore was paid to him for managing various services. He received these amounts in part payments at United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands and also Tunisia.

In addition to his links with the media, the CBI has also found that he had several assets (benami) in India. A bungalow in Delhi and a luxury car is what the CBI has found and officials say that he had purchased this in a benami name.

Also Read | Christian Michel's extradition could spell 'serious' trouble for Congress brass: BJP

While his meetings with several persons are under the scanner, the CBI has learnt that it was through his company Global Services FZE all his activities were managed.

Through this company he managed to keep an eye on the media reports where this deal was concerned. If there was any negative press on the deal, Michel was meant to fix it, the CBI officials also say.