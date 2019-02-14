AgustaWestland: Delhi court grants interim bail to Rajeev Saxena

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 14: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted a 7-day interim bail to Rajiv Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case. Saxena has to furnish two bail sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

The agency had alleged that in connivance with another accused, Guatam Khaitan, a Delhi based lawyer, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and Air Force officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.

The CBI and the ED have registered cases in the VVIP chopper case in which former Air Force chief S P Tyagi is one of the accused. Saxena was picked up by Dubai authorities in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India.