    AgustaWestland chopper case: Christian Michel’s lawyer Aljo Joseph expelled from Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 5: Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who is the counsel for extradited AgustaWestland chopper case accused Christian Michel, has been expelled from the Congress and removed from his post as Youth Congress's legal department national in-charge.

    Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC, Spokesperson said,''Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions.IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC's Legal Dept and expelled him from the party with immediate effect.''

    Earlier, Joseph's move to represent Michel in court landed the opposition Congress party in an embarrassing situation. The matter came to light following a tweet by a BJP leader in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore scam.

    BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted that Joseph, who represented the middleman in the court earlier today, a day after his extradition from the United Arab Emirates, is national in-charge of the legal department of Indian Youth Congress.

    "Any guesses who is lawyer for Christian Michel ? Mr @Aljokjoseph , National incharge, legal department, Indian youth congress (sic)," claimed Nakhua in the tweet.

    Joseph later confirmed his association with the Congress and met general secretary Deepak Babaria at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi after the court hearing.

