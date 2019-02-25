  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AgustaWestland case: Rajiv Saxena granted bail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: A Delhi Court on Monday granted bail to AgustaWestland scam co-accused Rajiv Saxena, who was extradited from Dubai on January 30. The Patiala House Court on Friday (February 22) had extended the interim bail of Saxena till today (February).

    Rajiv Saxena
    Rajiv Saxena

    The Patiala House Court had on February 14 granted interim bail for seven days to Saxena and had asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on Saxena's health.

    AIIMS has reportedly filed a detailed health report of Rajiv Saxena. Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

    On February 14, Saxena was asked to furnish two bail sureties of Rs 5 lakh each. On February 13, the Enforcement Directorate had said that it was not opposing Saxena's bail plea due to his medical condition and the fact that he was cooperating in the probe. The court had then asked the lawyer appearing for the ED whether the bail was not being opposed on merits, to which he replied that he was relying only on Saxena's medical condition as he is suffering from leukamia.

    To this, the court had said, "remember it will apply in other cases then. We are recording everything, whatever you are saying". Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

    Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. The agency had alleged that in connivance with another accused, Guatam Khaitan, a Delhi based lawyer, Saxena provided a global corporate structure for laundering illegal proceeds of the crime for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and Air Force officials to influence the contract to supply 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland. 

    Read more about:

    agustawestland scam patiala house court

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue