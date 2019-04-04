AgustaWestland case: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Christian Michel

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland case. David Syms, the partner of Christian Michel, has also been named as an accused.

In the more than 2000-page supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, the agency has also included the statement records of Michel.

AgustaWestland case: Tihar jail rubbishes allegations of torturing Christian Michel

Special judge Arvind Kumar said he will take cognisance of the agency's charge sheet on April 6.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal scam.