    AgustaWestland case: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Christian Michel

    New Delhi, Apr 04: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland case. David Syms, the partner of Christian Michel, has also been named as an accused.

    Christian Michel

    In the more than 2000-page supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, the agency has also included the statement records of Michel.

    Special judge Arvind Kumar said he will take cognisance of the agency's charge sheet on April 6.

    Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal scam.

