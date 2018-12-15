  • search
    AgustaWestland Case: Christian Michel's custody extended by 4 days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The CBI Court on Saturday further extended the custody of alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, Christian Michel, by four days.

    Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian. PTI file photo
    Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian. PTI file photo

    Michel was produced in Patiala House court of Delhi after his 5-day CBI remand ended. He had been extradited from Dubai on December 5.

    CBI wants Christian Michel to confront with some documents and witnesses. Therefore,  CBI sought further remand of him to collaborate with some evidence. The probe agency also wants to take Michel to Mumbai.

    Michel's lawyer Rosemary Patrizzi told the court that she has some more documents regarding the case that she wants to submit in the court.

    But the court refused to allow lawyer Patrizi to meet him in CBI Custody, along with Aljo K Joseph, the lawyer representing Christian Michel.

