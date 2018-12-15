AgustaWestland Case: Christian Michel's custody extended by 4 days

New Delhi, Dec 15: The CBI Court on Saturday further extended the custody of alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, Christian Michel, by four days.

Michel was produced in Patiala House court of Delhi after his 5-day CBI remand ended. He had been extradited from Dubai on December 5.

CBI wants Christian Michel to confront with some documents and witnesses. Therefore, CBI sought further remand of him to collaborate with some evidence. The probe agency also wants to take Michel to Mumbai.

CBI counsel informed the court that consular access for Christian Michel is already under consideration of MEA.

The court will hear Christian Michel's bail plea on 19th December.

No access to Christian Michel's lawyer:

Michel's lawyer Rosemary Patrizzi told the court that she has some more documents regarding the case that she wants to submit in the court.

But the court refused to allow lawyer Patrizi to meet him in CBI Custody, along with Aljo K Joseph, the lawyer representing Christian Michel.