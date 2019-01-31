AgustaWestland: After Michel, another accused deported to India

New Delhi, Jan 31: Rajeev Saxena, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam was deported from the UAE to India. He has been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

An alleged lobbyist in the case, Deepak Talwar too was brought down to India from Dubai. A plane carrying the two took off from Dubai at 5.30 pm local time. India had requested the extradition after they had failed to join the investigation.

Saxena's lawyers however claimed that he was picked up illegally. There was no extradition proceedings in the UAE and he was not given access to his family or legal team.

The extradition comes close on the heels of alleged middleman in the scam, James Christian Michel being brought down to India. Michel is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It may be recalled that Saxena's wife had been arrested in July 2017 as she was the director of M/s UHY Saxena, Dubai and M/s Matrix Holdings. Saxena is also a director in these companies and it was claimed by investigators that it was though these firms that the proceeds of the crime had been routed.

The ED had said that M/s Agusta Westland International Ltd, UK paid an amount of Euro 58 million as kickbacks through M/s Gordian Services Sarl, Tunisia and M/s IDS Sarl, Tunisia for the deal involving 12 VVIP choppers.

"These companies further siphoned off the said money/proceeds of crime in the name of consultancy contracts to M/s Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius and others, which were further transferred to M/s UHY Saxena, Dubai, M/s Matrix Holdings Ltd. Dubai and others."

The agency further said that Rajiv was the beneficial owner of M/s Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius. Both companies received proceeds of the crime in their respective bank accounts in Dubai from M/s Interstellar Technologies Ltd, the ED revealed. Further the ED said that the Rajiv and Shivani Saxena had transferred a huge amount of money through their companies at Dubai to other accounts.