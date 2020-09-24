Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says Farm Bills will be revolutionary

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 24: While Indian farmers are miffed at the central government over the three recent reforms brought out during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the legislations will be revolutionary for the farm sector.

According to Tomar, the new Bills will shorten the distance between the trader and farmers.

Speaking to a news agency, Tomar said, "Farmers know about their rights. Those politicians and farmer leaders who think that they are expert are not so. Farmers understand everything and know who will purchase his produce. As the traders have to purchase the produce, and when the produce will not come in mandi, the traders will be forced to visit farmers' village and they will develop cordial relationship with farmers and purchase farmers' produce. If a trader will visit a village farmers of that village will assemble at one place to sell their produce. Trader will fix the rate of purchase after discussing with farmers. The trader will purchase the produce and will take that away in a truck. Farmers will not be needed to go anywhere to sell his produce."

Farm bills: Congress to begin two-month nationwide mass movement today

Recently, the Parliament passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Farm Bills: Farmers' organisations call for Karnataka bandh, likely to be held on September 28

Meanwhile, the Opposition has taken to the streets in protest against the reforms, so have some key NDA allies like the Shiromani Akali Dal, so much so that Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal stepped down from her post after the Lok Sabha passed the Bills.

Delhi riots: Salman Khurshid named for 'provocative speech' | Oneindia News

"The welfare we want for farmers wouldn't have been possible without changing laws. Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, & Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill will be revolutionary... The farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC (agricultural produce market committee) and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers - let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives," the agriculture minister reassured.