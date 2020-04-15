Agriculture activities, industries in rural areas to function post Apr 20: Govt guidelines

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Following the decision to extend the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has issued fresh guidelines.

Agriculture activities will be allowed post April 20, the guidelines state. Further industries operating in rural areas will be allowed to manufacture essential goods, which include drugs. The guidelines also states that food processing units in rural areas will also be functional.

The order by the Home Ministry says that to mitigate the hardship of the people, select additional activities will be allowed that would come into effect from April 20 onwards.

However these additional activities will be operationalised by the states, union territories and district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines on lockdown measures.

The revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones. If any new area is included in the category of a containment zone, the activities allowed in that area will be suspended.