Agrarian crisis, CBI feud among key issues to discussed at big opposition meet today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: The crucial opposition meet just a day ahead of the results to the five state assemblies will focus on a host of issues. The agrarian crisis and allegations of corruption against the BJP are some of the key issues that would be up for discussion at the meet to be held today.

The meet would also chalk out a framework for the opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Further a strategy to counter the BJP at the Winter Session of Parliament would also be discussed.

Top leaders from various opposition parties have already reached New Delhi. On Sunday, DMK chief called on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We had a warm and cordial meeting, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president said on Twitter. Stalin was accompanied by former union ministers, T R Balu and A Raja.

Those invited for the meeting arranged by the Telugu Desam Party are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav and his party colleague Ram Gopal Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, D Raja of the Communist Party of India, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular).

There is no confirmation on whether the BSP would attend the meeting or not.

In addition to issues such as the agrarian crisis and corruption, the opposition leaders would also discuss the economic situation, after effects of demonetisation, incidents of cow vigilantism and the CBI war.