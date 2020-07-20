AGR case update: Hearing in SC today

New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court will continue hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case today.

The court on June 18 asked Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservice to submit financial statements and books of accounts of the last 10 years. Bharti Airtel owes a sum of about Rs 44,000 crore whereas Vodafone Idea owes a sum of about Rs 58,000 crore.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the DoT has filed an affidavit explaining the reason for raising the demand of AGR related dues against the PSUs.

The DoT sought time from the bench, which is hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, on payment of AGR dues by them.

During the hearing, the bench asked about the security and guarantees which can be sought from telecom companies to ensure repayment of AGR dues.