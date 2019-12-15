  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of Citizenship Act

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Dec 15: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, said on Sunday that it would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said.

    He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.

    AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of Citizenship Act
      NEWS AT 3 PM, DECEMBER 15th

      "We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat," Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI.

      Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests: Agitation intensifies in Bengal, internet suspended

      Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court.

      On Sunday, curfew in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district was relaxed, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal released a video message, saying the state government is committed to protect all "genuine Indian citizens".

      More ASOM GANA PARISHAD News

      Read more about:

      asom gana parishad supreme court citizenship amendment bill

      Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue