Agni Prime: India successfully test-fires new variant of Agni-I Nuclear-Capable missile

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: India on Monday successfully carried out the test firing of a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime at 10.55 am today, off the coast of Odisha.

The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material and it was a textbook launch.

"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," a DRDO official said.

"Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000 Kms," he added.

The surface to a surface missile can carry a payload of around 1,000 kg or a nuclear warhead. The double stage missile is lighter and much sleeker than its predecessor Agni-1.

The timing of the testing of Agni-Prime is significant as India maintains its vigilance at borders amid the consistent threats from Pakistan and China.