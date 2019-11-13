'Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..' writes Sanjay Raut amid Maharashtra Logjam

  • search
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 13: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, to indicate difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, its political rivals till recently.​

    Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating.

    The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

    Sena to wait for letters of support before challenging President’s rule in Maharashtra

    On Tuesday, Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24, following which President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra.

