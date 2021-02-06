Agitate by night: Mo Dhaliwal, the pro-Khalistani whose toolkit Thunberg used

Tomar has given detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 06: A day after Greta Thunberg took to Twitter and extended support to the farmers' protests, the Indian agencies found that a pro-Khalistan activist, Mo Dhaliwal based in Canada had helped create the toolkit.

It was also found that the toolkit was created with an intention of defaming country and inciting violence, while taking advantage of the farmer protests.

Dhaliwal is the founder of the organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation. Dhaliwal is the founder and director of strategy of the Vancouver based digital branding creative agency called Skyrocket. He is an alumnus of the University of Fraser Valley in British Columbia.

Dhaliwal has done his two year business administration diploma course from the University of Fraser Valley. On his Twitter profile, he bio reads 'build brands and digital products by day. Agitate by night.

He had also coined the slogan, love and courage for the 2017 New Democratic Party leadership of Jagmeet Singh. Dhaliwal had written, "I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement."

In a recent video, he had said, if anybody tells you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of the farm bill, this is because they are trying to drain energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separate from Punjab, and you are separate from the Khalistan movement. You are not.

And at some point, you have to understand the feeling and the emotion that the Khalistan group is bringing to this, he said in a video, the authenticity of which is being ascertained.

On September 17 2020, he urged people to sign a petition against the Ottawa-based public policy think-tank, Macdonald-Laurier Institute for publishing a report called Khalistan-A project of Pakistan.