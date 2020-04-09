Aggressive campaign launched to trace hiding Tablighis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: An aggressive campaign has been launched and special teams been formed to trace those Tablighi Jamaat members who are hiding.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought the help of Central intelligence agencies to trace the hiding members, who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation last month.

The decision was taken after the deadline granted to these persons to surrender ended. They are hiding in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and this campaign is aimed at flushing them out.

The campaign was intensified after six Tablighi activists tested positive on Tuesday. The special team tracking the hiding Tablighis comprise the civil and police officers along with officials of the Intelligence Bureau.

All the cases that tested positive on Tuesday were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Out of the total six positive cases, five are from Jammu district and one from Udhampur.