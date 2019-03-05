Afzal Guru's son says he is a proud Indian while holding his Aadhaar card

New Delhi, Mar 05: Ghalib Guru, the son of Afzal Guru, the executed convict of 2001 Parliament attack along with making rapid strides in his career, he also said that he is a proud Indian who wons an Aadhaar card.

He also wishes to have a passport so that he can avail an international medical scholarship.

Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son Ghalib had passed his higher secondary school exams with flying colours, nearly five years after his father was hanged to death in Tihar jail.

Ghalib scored 86 in English, 87 in physics, 89 in chemistry, 85 in biology and 94 in environmental science. Ghalib wants to pursue medicine and is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET. His father Afzal had enrolled himself at a medical college in Jammu and Kashmir but did not complete the degree.

Ghalib made news two years back when he scored an impressive 95% marks in the Class 10 exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Examination. He had secured 474 marks out of 500 and scored an A1 grade.

The 18-year-old was just two when Afzal Guru was arrested for attack on Parliament. Guru had named him after famous Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib.

Afzal Guru, SAR Geelani, Showkat Guru and his wife Afshan Guru were charged with planning the attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001.

The Supreme Court later upheld the death sentence of Afzal Guru but acquitted SAR Geelani and Afshan.

Showkat was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and released in 2011 while Guru was hanged and buried in Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.

After the apex court verdict, Afzal's wife Tabasum and son Ghalib met former President APJ Abdul Kalam and sought pardon for him.

The mercy petition was rejected by former President Pranab Mukherjee before he was hanged.